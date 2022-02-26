China caught in the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local expert says

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As the situation in Ukraine continues, local experts are keeping an eye on the area.
News10 spoke with Dr. Michael Chambers, a political science professor at Indiana State University.
He said it's important to keep an eye on how surrounding countries will react to the invasion, including China.
Chambers said China is caught in the middle of the crisis.
"They want to see the U.S. push back or be pulled back in Asia," he said. "They agree with the Russians on that. China has also been adamant about the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of countries and how they can't be violated."
Chambers said China may not play a big role in the fighting, but it may have a small ability to influence Putin.