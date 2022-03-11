 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. New precipitation amounts through the
weekend will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Saturday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'Children will die': Parents, advocates speak out against Texas gender care investigations

  • 0
'Children will die': Parents, advocates speak out against Texas gender care investigations

(CNN) -- Parents and advocates on Friday spoke out against Texas child welfare authorities investigating reports of transgender minors receiving gender-affirming health care, which the state considers as child abuse.

The flurry of criticism -- during a public comment session at a meeting of the Texas Family and Protective Services Council in Austin -- came on the same day a judge heard arguments on whether to block state officials from conducting such investigations.

"Children will die because of Governor Abbott's order," warned the mother of a teenager who, she said, attempted suicide at the age of 12 after coming out as transgender.

In late February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared gender-affirming surgical procedures in children and prescribing drugs that affect puberty to be considered "child abuse."

In response to Paxton's stunning legal opinion, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."

In district court, where Judge Amy Clark Meachum ruled last week the state had to stop a child abuse investigation of a DFPS employee and her family named in a lawsuit, a child protective services supervisor testified that she had resigned in large part because of the investigations. She called the investigations an "overreach" into a "private medical decision" between a parent, a child and their doctor.

Lambda Legal attorney Paul Castillo called the state directive a "vast overreach" that sought "to expand the definition of 'child abuse' to target transgender youth and the parents who support them."

An assistant state attorney general argued that the judicial branch could not "infringe" on the executive branch's ability to ensure the welfare of children.

At the Texas Family and Protective Services Council meeting, dozens of people urged the state to remember its duty to protect all minors, including transgender children. Advocates, including nurses and child care workers, read statements from trans youth and parents who they said were terrified to appear in person.

In one statement, a parent asked, "How can someone not want a child to feel comfortable in their own skin?"

"We hope to be able to provide them with the tools to make them the best version of themselves without the fear of our child being ripped from a loving home," the parent added.

An attorney read a statement from a grandparent of a transgender child who said her son's family will be moving out of Texas because of the governor's directive.

"I'm relieved that both my grandchildren won't have to deal with the stress of the newest way to single them out," the grandparent said.

Another statement was titled, "Don't Make Us Write Our Transgender Son's Obituary."

The family wrote that "gender affirming care is life-saving care."

Ricardo Martinez, CEO of the LGBTQ rights group Equality of Texas, said he had a message for youth: "To trans young people across Texas and the country, you have done absolutely nothing wrong. You are perfect just the way you are. And there are countless people across Texas, across this country, across the world that are fighting to protect your right to exist authentically."

Rocio Fierro Perez, a political coordinator with the Texas Freedom Network, read a letter from a 13-year-old transgender girl: "Having support can literally save a child's life and hearing from people in power that your parents are abusing you and you're not real will and has ended the lives of many children."

Texas has opened nine alleged abuse investigations of minors receiving gender-affirming health care, Patrick Crimmins, a DFPS spokesman, told CNN Thursday.

Civil rights groups said in a court hearing last week they were aware of at least three families under investigation.

The state's actions have been widely criticized as an attack on transgender children.

Abbott and Paxton appealed Meachum's decision, but the state's Third Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal over jurisdiction.

Meachum's temporary restraining order came after the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas and LGBTQ civil rights organization Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit on behalf of the parents of a transgender girl.

The child's mother, a DFPS employee, had been suspended from her job because of Paxton's legal opinion declaring gender-affirming treatments and procedures for transgender children a form of child abuse.

The-CNN-Wire

