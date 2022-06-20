 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday...June 21 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Children ages 6 months to 5 years of age can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Center for Disease Control and prevention now recommends that all children ages 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This expands the eligibility to 20 million additional children. 

Parents should make sure their child is completely healthy and has no illness before receiving the vaccine.

Children can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is a 3 shot series whereas the Moderna requires two shots.

A pediatrician at Riley Children's Health, Dr. Sarah Bosslet, says to talk to your doctor about which one your child should receive. She says even if your child has already had COVID-19 you should still get them vaccinated to add extra protection.

"The goal is to make it a milder illness. A shorter course and keep your child out of the hospital and well" shares Dr. Bosslet. 

Some parents have been eagerly waiting for there child to be able to get vaccinated while others will be choosing not to.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey only 18% of parents of children under 5 say they will vaccinate their child.

Michelle Jarvis Mollet lives in Terre Haute and has two sons ages 12 and 4. Her older son has received the Covid-19 vaccine, but she is unsure if she will get her 4 year old vaccinated because of his underlying health conditions.

She says she is talking with his doctor's and will listen to their recommendations.

"I have to go off of what his specialists say not what social media says, not what a news article says, it has to be by a doctor who studies this day in and day out" shares Jarvis-Mollet. 

Click here to find where you can get your child vaccinated. 