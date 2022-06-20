Children ages 6 months to 5 years of age can now receive COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Center for Disease Control and prevention now recommends that all children ages 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This expands the eligibility to 20 million additional children.
Parents should make sure their child is completely healthy and has no illness before receiving the vaccine.
Children can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is a 3 shot series whereas the Moderna requires two shots.
A pediatrician at Riley Children's Health, Dr. Sarah Bosslet, says to talk to your doctor about which one your child should receive. She says even if your child has already had COVID-19 you should still get them vaccinated to add extra protection.
"The goal is to make it a milder illness. A shorter course and keep your child out of the hospital and well" shares Dr. Bosslet.
Some parents have been eagerly waiting for there child to be able to get vaccinated while others will be choosing not to.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey only 18% of parents of children under 5 say they will vaccinate their child.
Michelle Jarvis Mollet lives in Terre Haute and has two sons ages 12 and 4. Her older son has received the Covid-19 vaccine, but she is unsure if she will get her 4 year old vaccinated because of his underlying health conditions.
She says she is talking with his doctor's and will listen to their recommendations.
"I have to go off of what his specialists say not what social media says, not what a news article says, it has to be by a doctor who studies this day in and day out" shares Jarvis-Mollet.
