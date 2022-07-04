 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.
This dangerous heat may continue into Thursday as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family

  • 0
Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family

A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family.

 WBBM

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family.

A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to the police station, to be reunified with his family.

The child was not injured.

A small bit of good news amid the tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Recommended for you