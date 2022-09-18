Child Passenger Safety Week gets underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sunday marked the beginning of a safety week in the area. Buckling up for safety applies to everyone, and this week emphasizes the best ways to provide safety to children when they are along for the ride.
Never underestimate the ability of a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt.
Experts say that automobile accidents were the leading cause of death for kids ages one to thirteen-years-old in 2021.
Local mother Vanessa Bush explained the importance of her kids' safety.
"Oh, for their safety...they are my kids, and they mean everything to me," she said. God forbid something happens and we got into a car accident. I need to make sure they are protected."
So, what age does your child have to be in order to no longer ride in a car seat? Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Ames broke down the required age and weight for each option.
"Booster seats come into effect when children become four to eight years of age and they are over 40 pounds. At that time, they can go in the booster seat. The rear-facing seats are for children when they are one and under 30 pounds - they need to be facing the rear. That way it is the safest for the individual child to be in," he said.
Ames expressed that when children are at such a young age, it is up to the parents to ensure their safety.
"Number one, the parent is going to set the example by making sure they are buckled up the entire time in the vehicle," he said. "That is going to relay to the child seeing that, and the child is going to understand that if mom and dad are in a seatbelt, that is what I need to be in as well."
Bush further explained that while her kids may not understand now, she will always put safety first when in a vehicle.
"When she turned eight years old, as long as she was within a certain range of weight and height, she did not have to," she said. "Of course, she was excited about that, but I always make sure she wears a seatbelt. She doesn't like it, but she has to for her protection, period."