Child molestations triple in Vigo County in first three months of 2022, compared to 2021

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last three months, child molestation numbers have tripled compared to the first three months of last year in Vigo County.
This data is according to Sheriff John Plasse.
Last year from Jan. 1 through March 21 there were four cases.
That is up to 12 this year in that time frame.
Sheriff Plasse said it is always important to make sure you know who is taking care of your kids.
"It's very troubling that we see these increases, and I'd just ask family members to be aware of who's watching your kids," Plasse said.
Plasse also said many of these cases come from family members or other trusted adults.