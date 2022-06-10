Chickens may be coming to Vincennes sooner than people think

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a Farm and Domestic Animal Ordinance out of Vincennes.
We first brought you this story on Wednesday. City leaders say an update is needed to this ordinance. That's because some people have not been following the guidelines.
The updated ordinance would allow families within city limits to own up to ten chickens.
Thursday night the Vincennes Neighborhood and Housing Committee held an open community discussion. People had a chance to share their thoughts and what they want to see in an updated ordinance.
City leaders say some residents are in favor of the update, while others still do not want to see chickens in Vincennes. The ultimate goal is to find common ground.
"[Whether] people are for or against it, you have to find that happy medium," Tim Salters, the Vincennes City Council President, said. "The key thing that we all agreed on is we want to find an ordinance that works for the city of Vincennes. Whether that is with chickens or without chickens, we have to enforce the ordinances and keep them in place and if we are going to do the chicken [ordinance] we have to make sure we do it right for the city of Vincennes."
Salters says the members of the Neighborhood and Housing Committee will now meet with the city inspector and the local animal shelter.
They'll work out the final details and review residents' concerns. Then the ordinance will likely be on the city council agenda next month.