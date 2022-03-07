Chicago Public Schools drop mask requirement in classrooms

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and the Wabash River.


.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.5 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette and along the length of the Wabash
River.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CST Monday /3:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:45 PM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Chicago Public Schools drop mask requirement in classrooms

As states plan to lift school mask mandates, CDC remains vague on updating its guidance

As states plan to lift school mask mandates, CDC remains vague on updating its guidance. Students here line up to enter Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City, New Jersey, April 29, 2021.

 Seth Wenig/AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools will stop requiring face masks for staff and students in the nation’s third-largest school district starting March 14, officials announced Monday.

The district said the change applies inside school buildings, on school property and on school buses, though students and employees will still be encouraged to wear masks.

“CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask-optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities,” CEO Pedro Martinez said in a statement.

Martinez also pointed to other large school districts’ decision to stop requiring face masks in recent weeks, including New York City on Monday.

 He said the district will continue to encourage masking in Chicago, “especially in schools with lower vaccination rates and among those students and staff who feel most comfortable with a face covering.”

According to a letter sent to parents, 91% of staff members are fully vaccinated. Among students, 64% of those between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one vaccination dose and 47% between the ages of 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose.

The district’s announcement drew immediate pushback Monday from the Chicago Teachers Union, whose members refused to teach in-person in January, prompting five days of canceled classes during negotiations over COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, union officials called the change “a clear violation” of the agreement that ended the standoff and said the union plans to file an unfair labor practice charge with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

The charge argues that the district’s decision puts “the health and safety of the entire CPS community at risk of infection, hospitalization and death” and asks that the state board order the district to bargain any changes to safety procedures.

“Our city is fortunate that the numbers around the COVID-19 pandemic have shifted, with deaths, hospitalizations and positive cases low,” the union’s statement said. “But CPS buildings are congregate settings where vaccination rates also remain low, especially in schools with majority Black and Brown students on the South and West sides of the city.”

