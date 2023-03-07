ChatGPT is coming to Slack

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet
Saturday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ChatGPT is coming to Slack

  • 0
ChatGPT is coming to Slack

Next time you're wondering how to respond to a colleague on Slack, you may be able to ask ChatGPT for help.

 Adobe Stock

Next time you're wondering how to respond to a colleague on Slack, you may be able to ask ChatGPT for help.

Salesforce, the company behind Slack, announced Tuesday that it's partnering with OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT app for the workplace messaging platform. The new tool will use the AI chatbot to "deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance directly in Slack," according to Salesforce.

"There couldn't be a more natural fit," Noah Desai Weiss, Slack's chief product officer, wrote in the release.

Workers will be able to use the tech to get instantaneous summaries of conversations, as well as tools to assist in faster research and help with drafting messages to coworkers. The tool will pull from information found within Slack's channel archives as well as the vast trove of online data that ChatGPT has been trained on.

The tool is currently in beta testing. Companies interested in joining can fill out a form through the website of ChatGPT creator OpenAI to be added to the waitlist.

The move to bring ChatGPT to Slack is just the latest example of the AI chatbot finding its way into more services. Last week, OpenAI opened up access to the tool to third-party businesses. Instacart, Snap and tutor app Quizlet were among the early partners experimenting with adding ChatGPT.

OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT in late November and stunned many users with the tool's impressive ability to generate original essays, stories and song lyrics in response to user prompts. The initial wave of attention on the tool helped renew an arms race among tech companies to develop and deploy similar AI tools in their products.

Microsoft recently unveiled an AI-powered revamp of Bing powered by technology from OpenAI. Later this month, Microsoft is set to hold another event to discuss how AI could help with "reinventing productivity" and "the future of work."

But the slack integration could be one of the biggest real world tests yet not just for whether ChatGPT can be entertaining, but also whether it can live up to the promise of making people more productive. It may also test the risks of professionals relying on AI chatbot tools, which have shared inaccurate or incendiary responses, in a workplace setting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Samantha Kelly contributed to this report.

Recommended for you