Charles Industries relocating to Casey, IL

MARSHALL, Il. (WTHI) - Charles Industries has been a part of Marshall, Il for the last 50 years. Some recent discontinuations has forced the company to relocate to another Wabash Valley city.
Charles Industries engineers and manufacturers environmental enclosures. The Marshall facility has been part of the operation for over half a century, but Vice President Dominic Imbrogno says product discontinuation has forced the facility to relocate.
He says, "Unfortunately, the traditional products built in Marshall have been discontinued in the past 6-12 months." Those products include load coils, cable stubs, and products used for transformers.
The Marshall and Casey facilities have been ran as sister facilities in the past for larger projects. Imbrogno says they chose to relocate to the Casey plant because it has a better overall layout for the combined operations.
The Vice President had high praise for the city of Marshall saying, "The people of Marshall have been wonderful and the town has been extremely supportive in our time here."
Imbrogno mentioned that the transition should not take too much time. He expects the Marshall location to be closed by the middle of May.