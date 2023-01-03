Charity event makes a comeback after two-year hiatus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Catholic Charities' Annual Soup Bowl Benefit is back.
The event's goal is to raise money and awareness about food insecurity in the community. Attendees will get a locally hand-made bowl and get to dine on delicious soup made by local chefs.
"It's very interactive. You get to go in, you get to select your own bowl, you get to sit at the table with your friends, have unlimited soup from different restaurants and chefs in the area," said Jessica Murphy, Development Manager at Catholic Charities
Tickets are $30 each, which can be used to give up to 120 meals to families in need.
It's happening at the Maryland Community Church in Terre Haute. That's on Saturday, February 4 from 3 until 5 in the afternoon.
There will also be a virtual auction available, which offers hand-crafted soup bowls made by local artists and high school students.
Tickets are available online here. You can also call 812-232-1447 to purchase tickets.