Charges filed in connection to Crawford County death investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Charges have been filed in a case we've been following this week in Crawford County, Illinois.
Angela Newcomb, 58, is charged with concealing a homicide, as well as obstruction of justice, destroying evidence.
The Crawford County state's attorney will not be releasing any public documents related to this case for now.
The case against newcomb was filed Thursday. The charges were date-marked June 3. No hearing date has been set.
Newcomb was arrested when police raided a home near Oak and Lincoln Streets on Tuesday. The search warrant was in relation to a missing person's case.
We'll bring you more information on this case as it becomes available.