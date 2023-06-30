 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Charges filed in connection to Crawford County death investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Charges have been filed in a case we've been following this week in Crawford County, Illinois.

Angela Newcomb, 58, is charged with concealing a homicide, as well as obstruction of justice, destroying evidence.

The Crawford County state's attorney will not be releasing any public documents related to this case for now.

The case against newcomb was filed Thursday. The charges were date-marked June 3. No hearing date has been set.

Newcomb was arrested when police raided a home near Oak and Lincoln Streets on Tuesday. The search warrant was in relation to a missing person's case.

We'll bring you more information on this case as it becomes available.

