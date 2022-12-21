 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and dangerous cold. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero will cause frostbite and hypothermia even if outside
for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Charges filed against woman as police keep looking for 5-month-old twin who was inside a stolen vehicle

Family members and community leaders in Columbus, Ohio, gathered on December 21 to pray for the safe return of a 5-month-old twin who went missing in a stolen car.

 Columbus Ohio Police

Police in Columbus, Ohio, have filed kidnapping charges against a woman suspected of stealing a car that had 5-month-old twins inside, but so far they haven't found one of the children, the woman or the car, police said Wednesday.

The mother of the children, Kason and Kyair Thomass, was picking up a restaurant order while working as a DoorDash driver and left a black 2010 Honda Accord running outside a pizzeria on High Street in Columbus on Monday night, CNN previously reported.

When she came out, the car was gone. Kyair was later found abandoned near the Dayton International Airport around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Kason is still missing, along with suspect Nalah Jackson, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said during a press conference. Jackson was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping. The vehicle has not been located.

The last confirmed sighting of Jackson, 24, was at the airport, police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said. There have been no confirmed sightings of Kason so far.

A warrant for Jackson's arrest was filed through the Franklin County Court, according to an online docket. An Amber Alert went out for the twins at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Restaurant employees told police that a homeless woman exited the restaurant after the twins' mother entered the restaurant.

The individual was later caught on camera at a gas station where she asked an employee for money.

Family pleads for the child's safe return

Earlier Wednesday, family members and community leaders gathered to pray for the safe return of the child.

During the vigil, the twins' grandmother, LaFonda Thomass, begged for the return of Kason.

"If you look at him and you see anything, see a precious child who's longing for his mother," she said. "We beg you, please, please, please do the right thing and just bring my baby home."

First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said during the vigil, "We are committed to finding baby Kason. We want Nalah to do the right thing. ... We know she's capable of doing it because she did release one baby."

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for a black Accord with a torn Ohio registration sticker on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker that says, "Westside City Toys."

The vehicle was recently purchased and did not have a license plate, which made it harder to track, Weir said.

"I plead to you, please return Kason Thomass. We thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing. You can return him to any safe location," Bryant said during a news conference Tuesday.

Officials do not believe there's a connection between the twins' family and the suspect.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the twins' last name. Police have since updated the spelling to Thomass.

