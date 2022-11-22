Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county.
We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot.
You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after a 9-1-1 call.
Then, there was a separate call about two other gunshot victims at the Pilot gas station.
Police say one of the victims, Timothy Hayden, had already died.
On Tuesday, we learned more about the case.
The Clay County prosecutor has filed charges against Jerick Hayden.
Those charges are attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. Police arrested him Tuesday.
We also know now that the people involved told officers that a woman damaged the now-deceased person's home.
After that, police say Jerick Hayden took guns and went to the woman's house with another man, and Timothy Hayden followed.
An argument started, and multiple gunshots were fired.
The woman told police that Jerick Hayden had shot her. She told police that's when she returned fire.