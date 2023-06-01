Changes proposed for child support rules, committee asks Hoosiers for feedback

INDIANA (WTHI) - Changes could be coming to Indiana's child support rules and guidelines. Before making a decision, lawmakers are asking Hoosiers for their feedback.
There are several proposed changes, including:
- A revised weekly schedule for child support based on more recent economic data
- Removal of uninsured healthcare payments from the weekly schedule for child support
- Amendment of the low-income adjustment to account for income of both parents
- Simplification of uninsured and unreimbursed healthcare expenses
- New language permitting calculation of the parenting time credit when a parent spends a different amount of overnights with each child
- Updated child support obligation worksheet to reflect guideline revisions
- Emphasis on giving the rationale for any deviation from the presumptive child support guideline amount, even when parents agree
- Clarification of split custody and child support calculations
- Updated language on payment of birth and postpartum expenses in paternity cases
Hoosiers can submit comments by June 30 at noon. You can do that here.