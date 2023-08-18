Changes could be coming to those using Medicaid benefits to pay for autism therapy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Medicaid has proposed to cut their providing rates for autism therapy nearly in half. Meaning the price just went up if you are insured by Medicaid and have a child in need of those services.
Applied behavioral analysis, of ABA therapy, is an intensive approach designed to improve social behavior among children with autism. The state has determined that the average rate for this treatment is $91/hour. This number was determined pre-COVID and expenses have drastically increased since the pandemic due to inflation.
This means that with the new proposed rates, those who are insured with Medicaid will now pay nearly double then what they were before. Harsha Behavioral center in Terre Haute practices ABA therapy. The company's president and CEO says if rates are cut so drastically most centers will need to shut down.
That is why she is saying parents should speak up now while their voices can still be heard.
"They have a large voice in this because it is going to effect the quality of the services their children are going to receive," Harsha CEO and president Roopam Harshawat says. "So I would definitely encourage all parents who have children with autism and are seeking ABA therapy."
While there has not been a final decision on the Medicaid proposal, Harshawat says one can come any day.