Changes coming to the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Main Street

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The busy intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Main Street will soon be undergoing some much-needed changes.
While U.S. Highway 40 has designated turn lanes, Main Street does not. Vigo County Commissioner, Mark Clinkenbeard, says the narrow lanes have caused back-ups in traffic. Especially, with the Seelyville Fire Department stationed in the area.
Now, the Indiana Department of Transportation has plans to fix that.
"They are doing what they call a modernization of the intersection. They are going to basically widen the turns. It is very tight and a very busy intersection -- so it is much needed," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says INDOT will take a chunk out of three of the four surrounding corners to widen the turns.
"They are going to buy part of this property. They will make this a more gradual turn this way here. So, you just have much more room to come in. They will be doing the same with that corner and the gas station across the way," Clinkenbeard said.
He says this project is not coming out of county money. It will be paid for by INDOT.
Clinkenbeard says INDOT has a July 1 deadline to secure the appraisals for the land.
"They will be ready for contract the fall of this year in October, and there will be bid-letting in January next year. Hopefully, this time next year -- we will be under construction," Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard does not anticipate any lane closures during construction.