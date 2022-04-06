Changes coming to Billie Creek Village

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A historic Parke County Village will soon be seeing changes to the way it looks and operates.
In a post to the Parke County Chatter Facebook page, officials with Billie Creek let the county know that the historic village is now under new management.
The new management has plenty of plans for the site. There are plans to bring back school visits and civil war reenactments, and there will also be new events like medieval reenactments.
Many Parke County residents shared their memories and photos on the Facebook post. Commissioner Jim Meece, a Parke County native, says he’s excited to see the changes coming to the area.
“To have it back, to have this gentleman whose doing so many things for Parke County open it back up, is like a breath of fresh air,” said Meece.
Gregg Larson, the Chief Operating Officer at Billie Creek, says volunteer help is what made the village shine in the past and is what will make the village shine again.
“We’re always looking for volunteers out here. There’s an immense amount of work to be done to restore Billie Creek to what it was in its hay day,” says Larson.
If you want to volunteer, you can send them a message on Facebook by clicking here.