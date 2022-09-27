Change of leadership plan set for local United Way

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley announced its executive leadership transition plan.
The organization's current executive director, Richard Payonk, is stepping down after seven years.
Now, two new leaders will be stepping up to take over his responsibilities. Those leaders are Danielle Isbell and Abby Desboro.
The new directors say they're excited to work together to move the United Way forward.
"It's a great mission, and I'm thrilled we've been able to build it and develop it, but I'm more thrilled for Abby and Danielle to continue that work for many years to come," Payonk said.
The leadership transition will take effect on January 1.