Change announced for downtown Terre Haute crow cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has announced its changing the crow cleanup event, which was initially planned for Thursday.
The organization says the change is because of the forecasted inclement weather. Instead of a large group of volunteers and businesses working on Thursday morning, Chamber staff and additional volunteers will pick up trash from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
The chamber still encourages downtown businesses to put away their crow deterrents and wash their sidewalks and windows.