Chances and Services for Youth new initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is taking another step in bettering the lives of the youth in the area.
On Tuesday, Chances and Services for the Youth, also known as CASY, hosted Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch to discuss the organizations most recent initiative to help children in Terre Haute.
Chances and Services for Youth's recent initiative includes hiring a case manager to support Vigo County courts system.
The goal is to get the young children of the area out of situations that may cause them trauma. The position was funded through the community catalyst grant with funds from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The grant was worth $250,000.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch spoke on what the mission is for the new initiative by saying, "We may not be able to change the world but we can change the world for the people who's lives we touch."