Chamber of Commerce launches Terre Haute promotional video

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce debuted a talent attraction and retention video during last week's 110th Annual Meeting.
The video, which has 110,000 views and 1,900 shares since being posted on Facebook, will serve the community as a way local organizations and businesses can help celebrate the positive things Terre Haute and Vigo County offer as a way to attract and retain talent for open positions.
Bernie McGee and Vittoria Meyer, both Terre Haute residents, serve as hosts and take the viewer around Vigo County. The video was produced by Brandbutter at the direction of the Chamber. Filming took place over several days during the past 10 months. Showing off the vast array of local eateries, recreation areas and cultural amenities was not an easy task.
The promotional video received tens of thousands of views within a few hours of being uploaded to Facebook and YouTube. An outpouring of support came from current and former residents. The video garnered nearly 14,000 social media reactions, which were overwhelmingly positive.
This project is part of the See You In Terre Haute Community Plan's reputation management strategy. Organizations and companies looking to recruit talent can support the Community Plan and receive a customized video filmed by Brandbutter to add to the beginning of the promotional video.
For more information email Josh Alsip at jalsip@terrehautechamber.com or visit terrehautechamber.com/relocate.