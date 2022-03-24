Chamber and Launch Terre Haute announce staffing moves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Launch Terre Haute is announcing changes the organization says will create better support for local entrepreneurs, growing start-up businesses, and the general business community.
Jessica Cox will take the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Launch and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. She is now responsible for coordinating all aspects of daily operations for both entities, including: finances and membership/sponsorship development.
“Jessica has been an incredible asset to the growth of the Chamber, and now will be part of the success of Launch,” says Kristin Craig, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “Her skillset is perfect for providing Launch the backbone necessary to truly support entrepreneurial development in our community.”
A graduate of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College, Cox began her career at the Chamber in 2013 as an Administrative Assistant. She’s grown from that role to Events Coordinator, then Membership Engagement and Events Director to her most recent role the last five years as Director of Operations.
"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to transition into this expanded role and contribute to the success of both the Chamber and Launch Terre Haute,” Cox says of the new position. “I look forward to identifying growth opportunities and implementing processes that will improve overall operations for both organizations.
With this change, Launch Terre Haute is seeking to hire a part-time Operations Coordinator. This individual will be responsible for providing operational support to the Launch membership, as well as maintaining daily operations in the downtown co-working space. More information on this position can be found at launchterrehaute.com.
In addition, Jared Ell will continue working with both the Chamber and Launch Terre Haute, thanks to the partnership with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and the grant received from the Small Business Administration's Community Navigator Pilot Program.
Ell has taken on a new role as Business Advisor and Engagement Director for the West Central Business Hub. The re-launched Business Hub will serve as a direct point-of-contact for all entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the West Central Indiana region. Ell, who was named Top COVID Relief Advisor of the Year, also serves as the direct point of contact for all Launch members seeking business advising services.