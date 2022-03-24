Chamber and Launch Terre Haute announce staffing moves

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.6 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon to 12.3 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Chamber and Launch Terre Haute announce staffing moves

  • 0
Launch and Chamber

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Launch Terre Haute is announcing changes the organization says will create better support for local entrepreneurs, growing start-up businesses, and the general business community.

Jessica Cox will take the new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Launch and the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. She is now responsible for coordinating all aspects of daily operations for both entities, including: finances and membership/sponsorship development.

“Jessica has been an incredible asset to the growth of the Chamber, and now will be part of the success of Launch,” says Kristin Craig, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. “Her skillset is perfect for providing Launch the backbone necessary to truly support entrepreneurial development in our community.”

A graduate of St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College, Cox began her career at the Chamber in 2013 as an Administrative Assistant. She’s grown from that role to Events Coordinator, then Membership Engagement and Events Director to her most recent role the last five years as Director of Operations. 

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to transition into this expanded role and contribute to the success of both the Chamber and Launch Terre Haute,” Cox says of the new position. “I look forward to identifying growth opportunities and implementing processes that will improve overall operations for both organizations.

With this change, Launch Terre Haute is seeking to hire a part-time Operations Coordinator. This individual will be responsible for providing operational support to the Launch membership, as well as maintaining daily operations in the downtown co-working space. More information on this position can be found at launchterrehaute.com.

In addition, Jared Ell will continue working with both the Chamber and Launch Terre Haute, thanks to the partnership with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center and the grant received from the Small Business Administration's Community Navigator Pilot Program.

Ell has taken on a new role as Business Advisor and Engagement Director for the West Central Business Hub. The re-launched Business Hub will serve as a direct point-of-contact for all entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the West Central Indiana region. Ell, who was named Top COVID Relief Advisor of the Year, also serves as the direct point of contact for all Launch members seeking business advising services.

