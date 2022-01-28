Ceremony honoring Dr. Randy Stevens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH)- Dr. Randy Stevens of Terre Haute died earlier this month. He was 69- years old and loved by many in the community. Stevens was a well-known family physician. He also started the Wabash Valley Health Center. It provided medical assistance to those without medical insurance.
The Vigo County Democratic Party honored Stevens at a ceremony Friday night. Speakers acknowledged the contribution Stevens made in the drug and alcohol addiction and incarceration reform.
Dr. Steven's brother shares what Randy meant to the community.
"All his life he's been a giver and a healer and has just done tremendous things for people who were less fortunate or may be addicted to drugs and alcohol" he shares.