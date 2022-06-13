Celebration of life for a beloved Terre Haute doctor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The life of a well-known Terre Haute doctor was celebrated on Sunday.
Doctor Randy Stevens died earlier this year. He was 69-years-old.
He was an addiction specialist in the area and helped many people through tough times. He also spent decades educating students and recruiting rural doctors to the area.
On Sunday, folks gathered at the VFW in Terre Haute to celebrate his life and legacy.
Close friends, family, and former patients shared memories and stories in his honor.
They say he was one of the most curious, down-to-earth intellectuals they have ever known.
"He didn't care about accumulating things. He was more about what you give. So, this is a special time to honor someone who brought so much to the community he loved and served," close friend Jan Bouch said.
The event was open to the public to attend.