Celebrating young women at the 63rd Annual Woman's Department Club Cotillion

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your best dress, or suit and tie, because it's time for the 63rd Annual Woman's Department Club Cotillion.
On Saturday night, nearly 60 young women from across the Wabash Valley came to be recognized. The event celebrates all of the young ladies' accomplishments from the school year.
Throughout the year, JDC members step up to help in their local communities. This is through community service and different educational programs.
The goal is to help these young women prepare for the future and become good role models for others.
"It's just really amazing to be able to celebrate all of the amazing girls in the club just because we all put in a lot of time and effort from the beginning of our school year until now and this is kind of our reward for putting in all of our service hours," Madison Cook, the Chairman of the Junior department, said.