Celebrate "In Indiana Week"

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Destination Development Corporation is kicking off In Indiana Week! It runs from today through May 13th.
This is also National Travel and Tourism Week! This week is for people to celebrate the US travel and tourism industry! The IDDC is partnering with many Hoosier organizations. Including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
It's all about encouraging more tourism throughout the state. Today, the Department of Natural Resources is offering free entry to all Indiana state parks!