CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.2 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then rise to 16.5 feet Sunday evening. It will fall
to 16.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then rise to 16.5
feet Monday evening. It will fall below flood stage Wednesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

  • Updated
  • 0
Cookie dough image from CDC

UNITED STATES - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers of a Salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

As of Thursday's update, there were 12 cases of illness reported across 11 states - including two in Illinois. The CDC says the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Investigators are working to identify a specific brand of flour linked to this outbreak. Most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick. Flour was the only common ingredient in the raw dough or batter people reported eating. Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Any unbaked flour can have germs, like Salmonella. The CDC says not eat or play with uncooked flour, dough, or batter.

  • Do not eat raw dough or batter – even a small amount can make you or your child sick
    • Bake or cook food made with raw flour, like cookie dough or cake batter, before eating it.
    • Follow the recipe or package instructions for cooking or baking. Use the temperature and cooking time given in the recipe or instructions.
    • Buy heat-treated flour to use in recipes for homemade playdough.
  • Clean
    • Wash any bowls, utensils, and surfaces that touched raw flour with warm water and soap.
    • Wash your hands with warm water and soap before and after using raw flour.
  • Separate
    • Keep raw flour, dough, and batter separate from foods that won’t be cooked.
  • Call a healthcare provider right away if you or your child have:
    • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
    • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
    • Bloody diarrhea
    • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
    • Signs of dehydration, such as:
      • Not peeing much
      • Dry mouth and throat
      • Feeling dizzy when standing up

Recommended for you