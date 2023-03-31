CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

UNITED STATES - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning consumers of a Salmonella outbreak linked to flour.
As of Thursday's update, there were 12 cases of illness reported across 11 states - including two in Illinois. The CDC says the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.
Investigators are working to identify a specific brand of flour linked to this outbreak. Most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick. Flour was the only common ingredient in the raw dough or batter people reported eating. Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.
Any unbaked flour can have germs, like Salmonella. The CDC says not eat or play with uncooked flour, dough, or batter.
- Do not eat raw dough or batter – even a small amount can make you or your child sick
- Bake or cook food made with raw flour, like cookie dough or cake batter, before eating it.
- Follow the recipe or package instructions for cooking or baking. Use the temperature and cooking time given in the recipe or instructions.
- Buy heat-treated flour to use in recipes for homemade playdough.
- Clean
- Wash any bowls, utensils, and surfaces that touched raw flour with warm water and soap.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap before and after using raw flour.
- Separate
- Keep raw flour, dough, and batter separate from foods that won’t be cooked.
- Call a healthcare provider right away if you or your child have:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up