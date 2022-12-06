CDC pushes Indiana to "very high" flu activity after 7 deaths in the last week, 11 total this season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The CDC has now moved Indiana to "very high" flu activity. This comes after seven flu-related deaths in our state last week, pushing the total deaths to 11.
Local health officials say Indiana is one of the states where influenza is dramatically rising.
They're saying it is shaping up to be a rough season.
Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says that the death rate is higher than projected. He says that last year, cases were down because people were still following COVID-19 protocol. This includes social distancing and staying away from work when experiencing symptoms.
Dr. Brucken says that the flu is still targeting extremes of age -- that is both the elderly and adolescents.
He says the best way to avoid getting sick is to get your flu shot.
"You can help lessen your chance of complications with the flu vaccine. If you've not gotten it, it's certainly not too late. You'll see an immediate response from that and several days later your body will have that immune response that you need," Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken said.
Dr. Brucken says you can go to any local pharmacy, clinic, or doctor's office to receive your flu shot.