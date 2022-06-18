CDC now recommends COVID-19 vaccines for children under five

UNITED STATES - The CDC has officially announced its recommendation of the COVID-19 vaccines for young children.
On Saturday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP) recommendation that all children 6 months through five years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
This new announcement expands the eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children nationwide.
Distribution of vaccinations for this age group has already started across the country. The vaccines will soon be available at thousands of pediatric practices, pharmacies, clinics, and health departments.
Children in this age group can be vaccinated with either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech.
