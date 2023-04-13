 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Cayuga man arrested on child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Keller Arrest

Cayuga Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga man has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.

Around noon today News 10 was in Cayuga watching as police took the man into custody.

Police identified the man as 51-year-old Ray Keller, of Cayuga.

Keller is facing four counts of possession of child pornography, which is a level 5 felony.

The investigation into Keller began after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say a search warrant from the Parke County circuit court helped them find evidence against Keller.

Along with Indiana State Police, Vermillion, Fountain, and Montgomery County sheriff's offices helped with this case.

Police say Keller was booked into the Fountain County jail.

As we continue to get more information on this case, we will keep you updated on air and online.

Recommended for you