Cayuga man arrested on child pornography charges

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - A Cayuga man has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.

Around noon today News 10 was in Cayuga watching as police took the man into custody.

Police identified the man as 51-year-old Ray Keller, of Cayuga.

Keller is facing four counts of possession of child pornography, which is a level 5 felony.

The investigation into Keller began after the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say a search warrant from the Parke County circuit court helped them find evidence against Keller.

Along with Indiana State Police, Vermillion, Fountain, and Montgomery County sheriff's offices helped with this case.

Police say Keller was booked into the Fountain County jail.

As we continue to get more information on this case, we will keep you updated on air and online.