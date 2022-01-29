Cawing all bird lovers - Annual 'Eagles in Flight' weekend is a hit

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the Wabash Valley had the chance to take a break from the crows to witness eagles and other birds of prey take flight!
This was over at Turkey Run's annual "Eagles in Flight" weekend.
The events included live birds of prey demonstrations, songbird banding, eagle nest driving tours, and an owl prowl.
There was also an online auction -- with all of the proceeds going to support the parks!
Organizers say this all-day event had folks leaving with a newfound appreciation for eagles.
"If you've never seen a bald eagle in the wild -- the first time you see one you could have a pretty good moment. You might feel something in your heart. They are the national symbol for our country. Some people feel a very patriotic kind of duty to see bald eagles out in the wild," Aaron Douglass said.
Douglass says that bald eagles have made a comeback in recent years.
They can now be spotted in 82 of the 92 counties in the state.