PIMENTO, Ind. (WTHI) -Officials are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed the old Pimento schoolhouse.

TheĀ Indiana Department of Homeland Security tells us that the fire is still under investigation - and so far, the cause hasn't been determined.

We told you before that a fire destroyed the schoolhouse early Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson tip hotline at 800-382-4628.