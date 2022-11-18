Cause of fire determined in Clay County fire that killed two young children

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday night fire in Clay County that took the lives of two young children.

The fire happened in a mobile home in Northview Country Estates, near Brazil.

Three-month-old Aries Romine and three-year-old Athena Holdbrook were killed.

On Friday, the Clay County Sheriff's Office provided an update.

The sheriff's office says there were multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting the fire, with flames coming out of the roof.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrived at the blaze before the fire department.

The sheriff's office said when they learned to kids were inside, they entered the fully engulfed mobile home. Without fire gear, the heat and smoke forced the deputies to get out.

Once fire crews arrived, they also tried to enter the home and save the kids. The fire was reported as too intense for the fire department to enter.

After an autopsy, the cause of death for both Athena and Aries was determined to be smoke inhalation.

While investigating, detectives said there weren't any adults inside the mobile home when the fire started.

According to police, Jerry Romine, Aries' dad, was at work and Kodi Carpenter, the mom of both kids, was across the street at a neighbor's home.

By the time Carpenter noticed the fire, she wasn't able to enter the mobile home.

State investigators said the cause of the blaze was an electrical issue, possibly a power strip.

The fire remains under investigation.