Cause of death revealed for an inmate who died in the Vigo Co. Jail last December

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details about how a Vigo County Jail inmate died.
Monday, News 10 received information about Adam Bryant's autopsy.
The Vigo County coroner's office says Bryant died from hyponatremia. It's a condition caused by low sodium levels in the blood.
Bryant's manner of death was ruled undetermined.
According to jail records, he had been at the Vigo County Jail since December 8.
Bryant was found unresponsive on December 25.
We reached out to Sheriff John Plasse for some more information about Bryant.