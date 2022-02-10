 Skip to main content
Cause of death for Knox County coal miner revealed in Dept. of Labor report

  • Updated
  • 0
Brian Rodriguez

Brian Rodriguez

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Knox County coal mining accident last month that claimed the life of a local man.

Last month, Brian Rodriguez, 35, was killed in an underground mining accident at Sunrise Coal Mine in Oaktown.

According to a preliminary report from the U.S. Department of Labor, Rodriguez was killed when he was pinned between a piece of equipment called a continuous mining machine and a section of wall called a coal rib. 

Family man, Marine, firefighter 

Rodriguez leaves behind a wife and seven children. In his obituary, he was described as a devoted family man.

He served two tours in Iraq in the United States Marine Corps. He also enjoyed organizing fundraisers to support local causes.

Rodriguez also served as a volunteer fire fighter in Oaktown. 

Last month, we talked with the Fire Chief for the Oaktown Fire Department, Stephen Hobbs, who says Rodriguez will be remembered for being community service-minded and always wanting to help others.

"Just a great family guy, community guy, loved his job at the coal mine he talked about that all the time how much he enjoyed working there. We're going to miss him, I can tell you that," says Hobbs.

