Catholic Charities works to increase donations on Hunger Action Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday is Hunger Action Day. It's a nationwide effort to raise awareness and call for action against food insecurity.
It's a part of Hunger Action Month. It's an event spearheaded by fFeeding America 16 years ago. Locally, Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is partnering with the non-profit in its campaign.
That means pulling together with the community to increase donations and volunteers. The non-profit has posted different ways to join the fight against hunger on its Facebook page.
Organizers say it's donations that are what help them do what they do.
"To meet the need that we see as food costs continue to rise, we have to bring that food in elsewhere," Jessica Murphy from Catholic Charities said.
The food bank is on track to provide $3.25 million to locals in need this year.
If you'd like to donate, check out this link.