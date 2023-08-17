 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catholic Charities Terre Haute seeking 50th celebration design

  • Updated
  • 0

Catholic Charities Terre Haute is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and the community is invited

to create a design that highlights its 50 years of serving west central Indiana.

The submissions will be on display during the 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Vigo County Historical Museum on

Sept. 26. One youth (under 18) and one adult (18+) will be selected to receive a $50 gift card

and their designs will be used to promote Catholic Charities' 50th Anniversary during its Week of

Giving, starting Sept. 18.

Entry Requirements:

• The size should not exceed 18" x 24" No photographs, please.

• All entries must be submitted in their original format and include the artist's first and last

name, age and address.

• All entries must be delivered to Catholic Charities located at 430 N 14th 1⁄2 Street, Terre

Haute, Indiana 47807 or submitted to jtames@ccthin.org.

• All entries become the property of Catholic Charities Terre Haute and could be used for

future promotional purposes not limited to use on promotional materials, website, social

media or on exhibit at our 50th Anniversary celebration and program locations.

All entries must be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Recommended for you