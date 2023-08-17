Catholic Charities Terre Haute seeking 50th celebration design

Catholic Charities Terre Haute is celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and the community is invited
to create a design that highlights its 50 years of serving west central Indiana.
The submissions will be on display during the 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Vigo County Historical Museum on
Sept. 26. One youth (under 18) and one adult (18+) will be selected to receive a $50 gift card
and their designs will be used to promote Catholic Charities' 50th Anniversary during its Week of
Giving, starting Sept. 18.
Entry Requirements:
• The size should not exceed 18" x 24" No photographs, please.
• All entries must be submitted in their original format and include the artist's first and last
name, age and address.
• All entries must be delivered to Catholic Charities located at 430 N 14th 1⁄2 Street, Terre
Haute, Indiana 47807 or submitted to jtames@ccthin.org.
• All entries become the property of Catholic Charities Terre Haute and could be used for
future promotional purposes not limited to use on promotional materials, website, social
media or on exhibit at our 50th Anniversary celebration and program locations.
All entries must be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.