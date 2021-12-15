Catholic Charities set to host ham giveaway this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Catholic Charities along with B&S Heating and Cooling are set to distribute hundreds of hams.
This is the tenth year of the ham distribution. It will take place at Ben Franklin Elementary School on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M.
Organizers are expecting over 300 families. You don't need to sign-up or register to get a ham, but if you plan to pick one up for another family, you'll need to sign a proxy. You can get one of those from the Catholic Charities Food Bank.
