Catholic Charities hosts ham distribution market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families in the Wabash Valley were able to get some ham for their Christmas dinner this year.
Catholic Charities held their monthly meat and produce market at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute. Families were able to take home some ham and produce products for Christmas.
For around ten years Bill and Sally Stewart have provided the ham for this market. Catholic Charities Development Manager, Jessica Murphy, expects to give out around 300 hams. With this year's inflation, organizers hope to give families a free Christmas dinner.
"Because of these inflated costs and extra costs around the holidays, we don't want people to have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially to have a nice meal as a family for Christmas," Murphy said.
Catholic Charities hosts this pick-up the third Sunday of every month. Organizers want people to know that anyone can come out to volunteer.