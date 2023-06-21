Catholic Charities hosts duck tagging party

It's almost time for the annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta.
Terre Haute Catholic Charities held a duck tagging party Wednesday at Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank in preparation for the event. Dozens of volunteers helped prepare and tag 15,000 ducks for ahead of the event, which takes place at 7 p.m. July 4.
"This has become our really most successful fundraising event that we have, and it's in large part because of the support truly of our community members," said Jennifer Tames, assistant agency director for Catholic Charities.
That's when thousands of bright yellow rubber ducks will be released from a crane provided by Misco Crane into the Wabash River for a race to the finish line at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
Proceeds from the event go toward ending hunger, homelessness or insecurity in the Wabash Valley.
Ducks are still available for adoption. A list of duck adoption locations is available at www.WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com.
The owner of the winning duck will receive a $10,000 cash prize and the chance to win $1,000,000.