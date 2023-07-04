Catholic Charities hosts annual Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta

The Wabash Valley Duck Regatta has become as synonymous with July 4 festivities as parades and fireworks.
This year was the sixth running of the race, which featured more than 15,000 rubber ducks floating down the Wabash River. The owner of the first duck to cross the finish line receives $10,000 with the chance at winning $1 million.
It's a sight many locals look forward to seeing every year on the Fourth of July.
"It's really fun actually to see returning families, and those who have stopped by at our tent throughout the day today, tell us that they have adopted ducks every single year," said Jennifer Tames, assistant agency director for Catholic Charities. "To see them bringing back the kids to watch the event is so much fun."
Tames said the hope is to raise about $50,000 from this year's event. The proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities' 4 local programs, including: Terre Haute Catholic Charities' food bank, Bethany House Emergency Shelter, Ryves Youth Center and The Christmas Store.