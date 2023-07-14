 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Catholic Charities celebrates the opening of a new garage

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Terre Haute and the community celebrated a big step forward Friday.

The non-profit held its grand opening for a new garage at its food bank. It will store vehicles and be used for drive-thru distributions.

Representatives from Catholic Charities say this new garage will streamline operations, making things more efficient and safe.

The monthly bread & produce markets that happens every third Saturday will now be located at the food bank. It was previously held at Ben Franklin Elementary.

That change starts this Saturday. Drivers will need to enter from the north via 14th Street.

