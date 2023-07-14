Catholic Charities celebrates the opening of a new garage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Terre Haute and the community celebrated a big step forward Friday.
The non-profit held its grand opening for a new garage at its food bank. It will store vehicles and be used for drive-thru distributions.
Representatives from Catholic Charities say this new garage will streamline operations, making things more efficient and safe.
The monthly bread & produce markets that happens every third Saturday will now be located at the food bank. It was previously held at Ben Franklin Elementary.
That change starts this Saturday. Drivers will need to enter from the north via 14th Street.