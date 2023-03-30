 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington...down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River
at Covington to all points downstream.  Moderate flooding is
forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through
next Monday.  The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue along
the Crawford...Sullivan County line through Friday.

Minor flooding will likely last through late this week at Covington
to Terre Haute...through early next week at Hutsonville to
Vincennes...and through late next week at Mount Carmel.  Rain going
into this weekend may extend flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Thursday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday /9:30 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 7.7 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Casualties reported after two Blackhawk helicopters with 101st Airborne Division crash in Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0

Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell said.

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," the statement on the base's Facebook page reads. Crewmembers were flying "during a routine training mission when the incident occurred."

Fatalities are expected, Gov. Andy Beshear said as first responders were at the scene.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Beshear said on Twitter overnight. "Please pray for all those affected."

Beshear will travel to Fort Campbell to "support our troops and their families" he said in a Thursday morning tweet.

Kentucky State Police personnel were assisting Fort Campbell authorities after an "aircraft incident" in a rural area, a spokesperson said.

State police got the call around 10:15 p.m. and rushed to an area with a field and woods, State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, adding "numerous agencies" were assisting.

No residential areas are affected, she said.

Fort Campbell personnel are "focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," its statement said.

"I am devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement on Twitter. "My team is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground. Please pray for our servicemembers and their families as we learn more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

