Casey's launches annual campaign to raise money for food banks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - More than 34 million people in the US deal with food insecurity.
You can help keep them fed through Casey's annual giving campaign.
Casey's and Monster energy are partnering with Feeding America to raise money during March.
The money will benefit 53 Feeding America food banks across 16 states.
That includes Terre Haute Catholic Charities.
You can help by adding a donation to your online pizza order.
Casey's will also donate a meal to someone in need every time you buy a pizza slice and fountain drink combo.