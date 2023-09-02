Casey, Illinois residents enjoy free popcorn at the 35th Annual Popcorn Festival

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey, Illinois, is popping in celebration at the 35th Annual Popcorn Festival. People come out to enjoy live music, the popcorn parade, carnival rides, and best of all - free popcorn.
Shane Todd is the Vice President of the Popcorn Festival Committee. He says it's just a nice time to create family memories that will last a lifetime.
"It's a small town. You may leave and come back and have the reunion this year and get together with your friends. Go to the beer garden and sit and talk with your friends. That's what we want this festival to become for many years to come," said Todd.
The festival continues through Monday.
