Casey, IL city council tables new business district until October

CASEY, Il (WTHI) - On Monday afternoon the Casey, Illinois city council met to vote on a new business district. But after hearing from the public, it was decided to table the vote until October.
If the new business district is eventually approved, an additional 1% tax would come to al businesses that fall within the district lines. Casey mayor Mike Nichols explained what the goal is for the new business district.
"The objective of the business district is to allow us to create a reserve fund that would allow us to go back and benefit the businesses and business district area," he said. "So we could have improvements of the businesses."
Mayor Nichols says the money in the reserve fund could also pay for additional projects to benefit the city. But there are some who were against the tax. Just moments before the votes were taken Alderman Jerome Williams made a motion to table the votes until October.
"I am not opposed to t business district," he said. "What I am saying is I just think that because we are changing the guidelines...I think we need, as a council, to be more involved in those guidelines."
Williams says it would be hard to pass a vote to approve the district when they have not had the opportunity to discuss it in full as a group.
"If we disagree with the mayor, we need to disagree," he said. "But voting tonight...we haven't even had a chance to discuss this."
The next vote will take place on October 1st. If approved, the 1% tax for businesses that fall in the guidelines would take effect on January 1st, 2024.