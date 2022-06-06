CASA set to host its shoe drive - here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley organization says it could use your help.
Vigo County CASA will soon be hosting a shoe drive.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The organization helps kids through the court system.
Starting next week, you can drop off new shoes so kids can get off on the right foot next school year.
"Shoes are something that a lot of people forget, you know, we go back to school shopping for supplies and schools and things like that, but a lot of times they can't afford the shoes either," Glenna Cheesman from CASA said.
The shoe drive runs next Monday through July 14.
You can drop off donations between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M., Monday through Friday, at the Vigo County Annex.
Local businesses can also volunteer to serve as dropoff locations. Call 812-231-5658 for more information and to get involved.