CASA set to host a pair of community events

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has a special invitation for you.

Vigo County CASA will be hosting two upcoming community events.

The first will be a free screening of Fast and Furious 9 at the Moonlite Drive-In.

The movie kicks off the second event, which is a racing-themed trunk-or-treat. It'll start at "6"-o'clock.

If you're planning on attending, you're being asked to bring a bag of individually wrapped candy with you to donate for CASA's trunk-or-treat.

The trunk or treat event will take place on Monday, October 24, from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Vigo County Annex.

Click here to sign up.

