CASA invites you out to its annual Cleanout for CASA donation rummage sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for spring cleaning once again. One organization is inviting you to clean up, while helping the community and finding treasures at the same time!
CASA is hosting its 5th Annual Cleanout For CASA. It's a free-will donation rummage sale. You can bring your clutter to the sale. Free-will means you can decide the value of the items you find as a donation to CASA.
It will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church parking lot on May 20th. That's located at 2701 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.
Drop offs for donations will be from 9 AM to 12 PM. The sale will start at 10 AM and go until 2 PM.