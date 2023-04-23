 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

CASA invites you out to its annual Cleanout for CASA donation rummage sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time for spring cleaning once again. One organization is inviting you to clean up, while helping the community and finding treasures at the same time!

CASA is hosting its 5th Annual Cleanout For CASA. It's a free-will donation rummage sale. You can bring your clutter to the sale. Free-will means you can decide the value of the items you find as a donation to CASA.

It will be held at the Memorial United Methodist Church parking lot on May 20th. That's located at 2701 Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

Drop offs for donations will be from 9 AM to 12 PM. The sale will start at 10 AM and go until 2 PM.